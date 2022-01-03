Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.