Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $109.47 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

