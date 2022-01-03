NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 13.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 352,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

