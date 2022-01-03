Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Critical Analysis

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Noble Roman’s and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 0.80 -$5.38 million ($0.22) -1.90 BAB $2.37 million 2.51 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.64

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -37.41% -168.52% -26.96% BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23%

Summary

BAB beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman’s, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.