Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 10th

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

