NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

