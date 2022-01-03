Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock opened at $143.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,658 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,090. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

