NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NU opened at $9.38 on Monday. NU has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

