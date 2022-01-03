NU (NYSE:NU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.