NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NU opened at $9.38 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

