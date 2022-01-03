NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 325.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NVIDIA by 348.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after buying an additional 8,071,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

