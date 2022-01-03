NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 254.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.