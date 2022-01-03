NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NVR by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $5,908.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,413.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,158.15. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.