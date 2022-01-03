Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,440.21

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $16,440.21 and $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,107.21 or 0.99808790 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,413,732 coins and its circulating supply is 35,529,104 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

