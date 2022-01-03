O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 10,986 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.