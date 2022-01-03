O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $58.97 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,948.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

