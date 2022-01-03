O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 300.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $236.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.02.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.16.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

