O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 839 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 187.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

