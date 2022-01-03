O3Swap Trading Up 8% This Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

