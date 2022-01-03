Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $263.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.97. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $20,019,771 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.