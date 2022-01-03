Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.87. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.