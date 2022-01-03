Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 380.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of PENN opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

