Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 4.9% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 1,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 972,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

