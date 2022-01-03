ODIN PROTOCOL 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,114.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $5,114.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.