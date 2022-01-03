Offshift Trading 175.1% Higher Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $9.06 or 0.00019317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 175.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,004.30 or 1.00178651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.14 or 0.01123483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

