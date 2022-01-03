OG Fan Token Price Hits $4.76 on Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00010263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00048392 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002605 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

