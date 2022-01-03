ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.