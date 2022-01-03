Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

ORTX opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

