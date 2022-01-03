O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $706.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

