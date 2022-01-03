Origin Dollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.16 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $296.61 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.63 or 0.08069249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00074752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,139.32 or 0.99878290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 296,775,992 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

