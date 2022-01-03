Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $790,839.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.87 or 0.08045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,337.82 or 0.99802336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

