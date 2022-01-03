Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Group by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

