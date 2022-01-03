Orion Protocol Price Reaches $6.12 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $251.77 million and $9.02 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00012984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,150,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

