Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $129.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,164. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

