Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $129.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,164. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
