Oxygen (OXY) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $539,290.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.