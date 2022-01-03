Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $30.60. Ozon shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 22,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,095,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ozon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

