Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $306,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,205. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

