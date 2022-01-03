Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MUEL traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $41.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. Paul Mueller has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is currently -12.45%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.