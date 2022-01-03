Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PYCR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 11,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,661. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
