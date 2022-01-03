Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

PYCR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 11,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,661. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.