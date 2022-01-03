Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $236.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

