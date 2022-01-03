Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $69.79 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

