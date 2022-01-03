Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,597 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

