Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ABCL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

