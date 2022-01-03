Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,842 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

Shares of FNV opened at $138.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

