Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.