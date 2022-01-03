PFG Advisors Buys 48 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $359.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.