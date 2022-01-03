PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

ED opened at $85.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

