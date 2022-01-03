PFG Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

NYSE TYL opened at $537.95 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

