PFG Advisors Sells 579 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

