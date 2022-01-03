Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,536 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

